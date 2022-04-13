Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) PT Raised to GBX 2,420

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,420 ($31.54) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RAT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.28) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,304 ($30.02).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,149.62 ($28.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,794.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,893.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($29.06).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

