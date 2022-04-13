Rathbone Brothers’ (RTBBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,420.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock remained flat at $$20.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

