Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $141.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $141.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

