RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,182 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

VAW traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.77. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

