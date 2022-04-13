Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

