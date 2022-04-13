Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.60 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

