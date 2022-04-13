Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 105,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 501,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.1284146 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

