Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Down 0.6%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Remedent (REMI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.