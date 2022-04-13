Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Down 0.6%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

