Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

