RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.00 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of RNR opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

