Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 117,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

