Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

