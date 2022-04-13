Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. 2,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $836.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.45.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

