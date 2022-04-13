Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

