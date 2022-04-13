Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

RMGGF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

