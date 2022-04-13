Reviewing Digihost Technology (DGHI) & Its Peers

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Digihost Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 157.58 Digihost Technology Competitors $895.70 million -$7.71 million -15.49

Digihost Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.57% -1,498.74% -5.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 738 3229 4971 99 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 50.07%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

