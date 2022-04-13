Reviewing Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Garrett Motion and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.13 $495.00 million $0.84 8.46 AEye $3.01 million 272.16 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Garrett Motion and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 179.90%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 13.63% -32.04% 11.86% AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats AEye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

