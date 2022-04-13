Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) & Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -12.00% -31.64% -9.29% Galecto N/A -38.28% -36.73%

80.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Galecto shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Galecto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galecto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Galecto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 160.77%. Galecto has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.47%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galecto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Galecto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $149.24 million 3.39 -$17.91 million ($0.11) -26.73 Galecto N/A N/A -$51.75 million ($2.05) -1.34

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galecto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals beats Galecto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; and phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the company is developing R289, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trial for autoimmune, inflammatory, and hematology-oncology diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has research and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. The company also has a license agreement and strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to co-develop and commercialize R552 for various indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as other non-central nervous system (non-CNS) disease development candidates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Galecto (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

