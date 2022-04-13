Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 1,594.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.62.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

