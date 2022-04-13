RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.