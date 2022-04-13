Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

