RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,092,893 shares of company stock valued at $534,863 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

