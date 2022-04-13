Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

REI opened at $3.88 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

