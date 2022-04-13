Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAD opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rite Aid has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

