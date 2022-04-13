Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

