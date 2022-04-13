Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.