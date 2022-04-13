RMR Wealth Builders Sells 123 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Marriott International by 973.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.