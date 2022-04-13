RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,820 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,271. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

