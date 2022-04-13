Robert W. Baird Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target to $20.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $975.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock worth $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

