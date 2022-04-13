Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 40790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

