Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,539,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

