Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

