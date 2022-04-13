Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$72.00 to C$75.00. The company traded as high as C$74.15 and last traded at C$73.44, with a volume of 39455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.52.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

