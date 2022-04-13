Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.82).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

LON RR opened at GBX 89.79 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 850 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £977.50 ($1,273.78). Also, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($123,855.51). Insiders bought a total of 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

