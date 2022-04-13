Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

STWD stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

