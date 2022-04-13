Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $33.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

