Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Apr 13th, 2022

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

