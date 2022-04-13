Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 120.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 368.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

