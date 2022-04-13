Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -464.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

