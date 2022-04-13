Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

