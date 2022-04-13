Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:GXO opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

