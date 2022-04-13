Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

