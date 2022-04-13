Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.