Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.72.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
