Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,289.72.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,466.51). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

