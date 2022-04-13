RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.68. 358,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 260,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $984,000.

