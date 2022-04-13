RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 1.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.66 ($0.63). 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 48,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of £10.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

