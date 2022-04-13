Rune Price Reaches $74.92 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $74.92 or 0.00187723 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

