Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,168 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

