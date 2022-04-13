Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 258,445 Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 554.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.45. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

