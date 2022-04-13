Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,377 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

