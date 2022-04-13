Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

